InFrinGinG Dance Festival
Various locations in Nanaimo - N/A, Nanaimo, BC
http://www.CrimsonCoastDance.org
admin@crimsoncoast.org 250.716.3230 (Crimson Coast Dance Society)
Immerse yourself in art, dance, and culture this summer at the 22nd Annual InFrinGinG Dance Festival, presented by Crimson Coast Dance! Get outside and ignite a sense of hope for humanity, while staying physically distanced, at drive-in/walk-in performances, off and online. Watch, listen, move your body, and be inspired by film, live dance and music, online conversations with guest artists, and more.