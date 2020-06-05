Festival
Jul 10 - Jul 19 1:00 AM - 11:45 PM

InFrinGinG Dance Festival

Where
Various locations in Nanaimo - N/A, Nanaimo, BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 10-07-2020 01:00 19-07-2020 23:45 America/Toronto InFrinGinG Dance Festival

Immerse yourself in art, dance, and culture this summer at the 22nd Annual InFrinGinG Dance Festival, presented by Crimson Coast Dance! Get outside and ignite a sense of hope for humanity, while staying physically distanced, at drive-in/walk-in performances, off and online. Watch, listen, move your body, and be inspired by film, live dance and music,… Full details 

 Various locations in Nanaimo - N/A, Nanaimo, BC Crimson Coast Dance Society admin@crimsoncoast.org DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Ages
All ages
Website
http://www.CrimsonCoastDance.org
Contact
admin@crimsoncoast.org 250.716.3230 (Crimson Coast Dance Society)

Immerse yourself in art, dance, and culture this summer at the 22nd Annual InFrinGinG Dance Festival, presented by Crimson Coast Dance! Get outside and ignite a sense of hope for humanity, while staying physically distanced, at drive-in/walk-in performances, off and online. Watch, listen, move your body, and be inspired by film, live dance and music, online conversations with guest artists, and more.