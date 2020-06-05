A Taste of the PNE: Canada Day Edition
- https://www.pne.ca/canada-day/
- kvandekuyt@pne.ca (Pacific National Exhibition)
Decorate your car for a Canada Day “reverse parade” at the PNE. Drive thru to watch live entertainment from the safety of your car and stop at food trucks to pick up your favourite Fair food including corn dogs, hot dogs, poutine, cotton candy, and lemonade. $10 admission can be purchased online for a specific time slot, and are not available for sale on site.