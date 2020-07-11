The Virtual Purple Walk for Epilepsy Toronto
- Where
- No Location Given
- When
-
Add to Calendar 11-07-2020 13:00 11-07-2020 23:59 America/Toronto The Virtual Purple Walk for Epilepsy Toronto
The 6th Annual Purple Walk for Epilepsy Toronto is returning on Saturday July 11th, but it’s going to look a little different this year. These unprecedented times have changed the way we do a lot of things but it won’t stop us from joining together and supporting our community. Full detailsEpilepsy Toronto walk@epilepsytoronto.org DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- Ages
- All ages
- Website
- https://epilepsytoronto.org/walk
- Contact
- walk@epilepsytoronto.org 416.964.9095 ext. 222 (Epilepsy Toronto)
1 in 100 people in this country have epilepsy so we’re doing a #1in100 Virtual Purple Walk. On Saturday July 11th lets come together virtually and do 100 of something. It could be anything!
100 laps around your block
100 dance steps
100 push ups.
It doesn’t matter. What matters is that we stand together in support of those who desperately need us at this time.