Event
Jul 11 1:00 PM - 11:59 PM

The Virtual Purple Walk for Epilepsy Toronto

Where
No Location Given
When
Add to Calendar 11-07-2020 13:00 11-07-2020 23:59 America/Toronto The Virtual Purple Walk for Epilepsy Toronto

The 6th Annual Purple Walk for Epilepsy Toronto is returning on Saturday July 11th, but it’s going to look a little different this year. These unprecedented times have changed the way we do a lot of things but it won’t stop us from joining together and supporting our community. Full details 

 Epilepsy Toronto walk@epilepsytoronto.org DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Ages
All ages
Website
https://epilepsytoronto.org/walk
Contact
walk@epilepsytoronto.org 416.964.9095 ext. 222 (Epilepsy Toronto)

1 in 100 people in this country have epilepsy so we’re doing a #1in100 Virtual Purple Walk. On Saturday July 11th lets come together virtually and do 100 of something. It could be anything!

100 laps around your block

100 dance steps

100 push ups.

It doesn’t matter.  What matters is that we stand together in support of those who desperately need us at this time.