Katie’s Run for Epilepsy

Saturday, July 11, 2020 – Virtual Event

This year, we're going to run or walk "together" in our own neighbourhoods! Choose your own 10K, 5K or 2.5K route. Run, walk or jog on July 11 at whatever time you like. Join us on Facebook and Instagram all day for updates, photos and announcements!

We'll kick off in the morning with a warmup, special guest appearances and a send-off. Run your run. Walk your walk. If you like, time it and post your results. To remind us that we’re all in this together (even when we’re not together), please post your pics. Tag us on Facebook and Instagram and use these hashtags:

#KR2020 #stillrunningforepilepsy #stillwalkingforepilepsy

There will be prizes for creativity and top fundraisers.

The Early Bird deadline has been extended to June 11. Race kits will be sent by mail so please register as soon as possible to be sure you get yours in time. Then start planning your route and getting creative. We’re looking forward to furthering our reach this year. Location is not a restriction so please share and let’s see how far we can go!