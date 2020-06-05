Art Connects | Talk Back Series with Afro Van Connect

Black Spaces are authentic community spaces which unite people of African descent with organizations across Canada and the world to contribute to liberating education and ending systemic inequalities. Black Spaces celebrate and honour the Black experience by establishing opportunities for people of African descent to access equipment, education, training and networks, thereby empowering them to flourish. In this edition of Art Connects, Afro Van Connect founders Dae Shields and Buni Kor bring together their peers, Itse Hesse, Feven Kidane, Nataizya Mukwavi, Quentin Vercetty, to discuss the currents state of affairs, their diasporic connections and cultural experiences, and the future of Black Spaces.