Jul 14 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Emergency Preparedness Basics – Virtual Program

Where
Lynn Canyon Ecology Centre - Virtual - 3663 Park Rd, North Vancouver, British Columbia View Map
When
Ages
15+
Website
http://www.lynncanyonecologycentre.ca
Contact
ecocentre@dnv.org 6049903755 (Lynn Canyon Ecology Centre)

Are you ready for an emergency? Unfortunately day-to-day emergencies don’t go away during a pandemic. Join North Shore Emergency Management (NSEM) for this 45 minute presentation as they teach residents how to be resilient! Whether you live in an apartment, condo, or detached home, you’ll get the information you need to create an emergency plan and kit.