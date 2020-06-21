Adsum House: Females for Females 2021 Golf Event
For the 7th year 100+ women, who are brand new to golf or long time players, take over the Links at Montague to support women and families.
Enjoy a full day of lessons, a 9 Hole FUN scramble game, breakfast, lunch, swag and prizes for everyone. Our Hole Sponsors will be providing more exciting events, special treats and chances to win by skill or luck.
$150 person and teams of 5 are $750.
For more information and to register, visit the Adsum House Events page.