Jun 28 11:00 AM - 6:00 PM

The Trinity Bellwoods Flea

The Trinity Bellwoods Flea - 1087 Queen St. West (Great Hall Side Entrance), Toronto, Ontario View Map
Add to Calendar 28-06-2020 11:00 28-06-2020 18:00 America/Toronto The Trinity Bellwoods Flea

We need you to ”Line Up For Local” Toronto. we have been gone for a minute but we are back! June 28th 2020 11am-6pm for our ”Line Up For Local Market”. With policies and safety measures in place for your safety and the safety of our sellers. Full details 

Free Admission
All ages
https://www.trinitybellwoodsflea.com/

We are going to get #shoplocal and #supportsmallbusiness back on its feet. With your help, so we can get small businesses, artists, and artisans succeeding again! We hope you will bring your enthusiasm, support, and join us for our first market back after a long break! Admission is of course as always #free and masks will be provided to all visitors!

