Virtual Mississauga Canada Day Celebration
Party with the City of Mississauga on July 1st! This year's virtual event will be hosted by Global News' Farah Nasser and ET Canada's Sangita Patel. Enjoy music, interviews and memories – it's virtual fun for the whole family!
- http://Goodmorningsauga.ca
Party with the City of Mississauga on July 1st! This year's virtual event will be hosted by Global News' Farah Nasser and ET Canada's Sangita Patel. Enjoy music, interviews and memories - it's virtual fun for the whole family!
For more information visit Goodmorningsauga.ca