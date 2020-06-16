Virtual
Jun 16 - Jun 18 4:20 PM - 12:00 PM

COVID-19 Disinfecting Your Workplace

No Location Given
Free Webinar - Heritage Office has partnered with Servpro to establish dedicated COVID-19 disinfection and cleaning resources.  Learn the difference between cleaning and sanitizing.

Learn the best practices in the workplace, and planning for post-Covid work spaces, including Heathcare, Hospitality and Education environments.

If you're considering a safe return to work, we can assist!

June 18th at 11am

Q & A to follow

Register at:  Eventbrite.ca