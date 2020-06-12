York Pride Festival

Through the recommendations provided by our host municipality, the Town of Newmarket1, York Pride will not be hosting its scheduled Parade and Riverwalk events on Saturday June 20th 2020, as well as any other festival events until further notice.

York Pride is staying up-to-date with significant developments and instructions from all levels of government as we strive to implement safer and healthier practices.

In 2020, we had expected to celebrate our 20th year anniversary. We will be postponing this milestone celebration to 2021. This will allow us to program at full capacity and deliver incomparable experiences for all.

We are excited to announce that we will be providing innovative and engaging programming online through our website and social media to celebrate 2020 York Pride.

We would like to say thank you for your support through our previous years' success. We encourage everyone to stay safe and keep all members of our community in mind as you practice social distancing. Be hopeful, stay safe and be kind during these challenging times.

Happy York Pride!