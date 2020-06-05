Arts Matter Online: A Short Story by David Korinetz

Arts Matter Online: Read an unpublished short story by local author David Korinetz! Daniel’s Demon is a story by local Penticton author David Korinetz. It’s a 5000 word unpublished short story that won an Honorable Mention in the 2008 L.Ron Hubbard Writers of the Future contest. Daniel’s Demon will be available for download starting on Saturday June 6th at 1:00 PM, on the Penticton Arts Council's website events page: https://www.pentictonartscouncil.com/events David offers this story as a printable PDF for the community at home as part of the Penticton Arts Council’s Arts Matter Online series. Visit David’s website: https://davidkorinetz.com/ Learn more about Arts Matter Online, https://www.pentictonartscouncil.com/arts-matter-online