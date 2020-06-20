Andrew Allen Live – June 20th 2020

Join multi-platinum, 5 times Top 10 Singer/Songwriter Andrew Allen. Doors open at 5:30pm. Show is from 06:00pm to 08:00pm. Drinks and snacks available for purchase. He will be live in concert in an intimate setting while he takes you on a musical journey with incredible songwriting, and great stories! Discover more at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uYWvBy_M5lc&feature=youtu.be The health and safety of our customers, artists, and staff are our number one priority. We are committed to maintaining a clean and safe event for you to attend. You will find hand sanitizing stations available at designated locations on property, tables, and chairs will be set up respecting the 6ft social distancing on the lawn, with a maximum of 45 people. Please help us by following these health and safety measures. Thank you for your trust and understanding.