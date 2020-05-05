The Tree Huggers – Vibes at The Vine

😍June Vibes at The Vine!😍⁠ Free Vibes are back starting June 6th 1:00PM to 4:00PM! ⁠ Snack Shack will be open and serving! ⁠ ⁠ Healthy and safety: ⁠ - Multiple sanitizing station⁠ - Tables set up to respect social distancing ⁠ - Capacity on the lawn limited to 45 people⁠ ⁠ We are going above and beyond the recommended measures to make our home open for tastings between 11am to 5pm every day.⁠ ⁠ Your Safety is our first priority.⁠ Our Vibrant Family is working hard to ensure the safety and health of all our staff and customers in these difficult times.We can do no contact pick-up & purchase if you feel safer staying in your car.⁠ We also welcome you into the safety of our home so we can thank you in person for your continued support.⁠