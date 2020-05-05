Apollo Agua – Vibes at The Vine
- When
-
Add to Calendar 20-06-2020 13:00 20-06-2020 16:00 America/Toronto Apollo Agua – Vibes at The Vine
😍June Vibes at The Vine!😍 Free Vibes are back starting June 6th 1:00PM to 4:00PM! Snack Shack will be open and serving! Healthy and safety: – Multiple sanitizing station – Tables set up to respect social distancing – Capacity on the lawn limited to 45 people We are going… Full detailsThe Vibrant Vine Winery - 3240 Pooley Road, Kelowna, British Columbia The Vibrant Vine Winery generalmanager@thevibrantvine.com DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- Website
- https://thevibrantvine.com/
- Contact
- generalmanager@thevibrantvine.com 7784784153 (The Vibrant Vine Winery)
😍June Vibes at The Vine!😍 Free Vibes are back starting June 6th 1:00PM to 4:00PM! Snack Shack will be open and serving! Healthy and safety: - Multiple sanitizing station - Tables set up to respect social distancing - Capacity on the lawn limited to 45 people We are going above and beyond the recommended measures to make our home open for tastings between 11am to 5pm every day. Your Safety is our first priority. Our Vibrant Family is working hard to ensure the safety and health of all our staff and customers in these difficult times.We can do no contact pick-up & purchase if you feel safer staying in your car. We also welcome you into the safety of our home so we can thank you in person for your continued support.