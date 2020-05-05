Miracle Weekend on Global BC

Miracle Weekend will look a little different this year under the coronavirus pandemic. This year, the event will air Saturday, May 30, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m on Global BC. This event showcases the work of B.C. Children’s Hospital through inspiring stories from patients, their families, health-care providers and supporters throughout the province. And while the event will be different, it will still feature stories of hope, courage and resilience. This is the 33rd annual Miracle Weekend and it will be broadcast live on Global BC and Global Okanagan, and via our livestream on www.globalnews.ca. Donate at www.miracleweekend.com Some well-known Global BC faces will be hosting the event, including Chris Gailus, Sophie Lui, Anne Drewa, Jay Durant, Neetu Garcha, Paul Haysom, Kaitlyn Herbst and Barry Deley.