8 Minute Challenge

Pulling for My Community is the United Way SIBC's annual signature community fundraising event. Due to restrictions on larger events, we have created a virtual team challenge event that encourages teams of 8 people (corporate, friends & family) to pick an activity and do it for 8 minutes. Teams will need to dig deep and encourage others to support them in this peer-to-peer virtual fundraising event. The teams will “Make Your Own Team Challenge”, doing whatever they want to do, together but apart, for 8 minutes. This can be a fitness activity, game, chores, act of kindness or something completely different. The participating teams will compete for the coveted Community Cup based on set judging criteria applied by a panel of celebrity local judges. Your team challenge will be assessed on creativity, laugh factor, degree of difficulty, potential for community impact, and of course $$ raised per team! The event will take place on June 20th 2020 from 10am online, virtually and in all team members’ front yards, driveways or local open spaces! The hosts & judges will be located at Prospera Place parking lot to check in via Zoom on all the action around the valley. Contact: Jude Brunt, Events & Special Projects Manager jude@unitedwaysibc.com or call 250-869-2370