From a fort made of couch cushions to a backyard sleep under the stars, CampOut for Cancer is your chance to celebrate all things camp—including fun, friendship, community…and so much more!

An annual, month-long camp out challenge, this family-friendly event will take place throughout August 2020, with all proceeds benefiting Camp Ooch & Camp Trillium.

Beginning July 31, CampOut participants complete special activities that celebrate the idea of camping out—choosing from a list of activities specially prepared for them. They can join virtual camp-style challenges hosted by Camp Ooch & Camp Trillium each week, or invent their own CampOut adventure—the sky’s the limit!

On September 4, everyone will be invited to come together and join us for a virtual closing campfire! Best of all, there’s no cost to sign up! What could be more fun?