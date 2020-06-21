Global Edmonton supports: The Virtual Walk to End ALS
On June 21 unite virtually for this year's Walk to End ALS. You can make a difference for patients, families and caregivers fighting ALS.
The ALS community knows a thing or two about resilience, courage and adaptability – so let’s come together virtually to show it.
Although we can’t walk together, we’re all here together to support each other. Register and fundraise online for the virtual Walk today and join the ALS community on ALS Global Awareness day on June 21!