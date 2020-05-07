Live! in Lake Country hosts sidewalk concerts in place of large group events for 2020

Lake Country, BC – The District of Lake Country is supporting the effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19 by changing the model for offering live concerts in the community during summer 2020. To accommodate physical distancing, while ensuring the cultural offering of free concerts for Lake Country citizens, Live! in Lake Country will be hosting “Sidewalk Concerts” to be enjoyed by households from the safety of their own private properties instead of large group events in the parks this year.

While the bigger group acts in front of large audiences have been cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic impacts on events, arrangements have been made with performers to offer small 2-performer shows in neighbourhoods. “It is a free show, just smaller and closer to home,” says Ryan Donn, Cultural Development Coordinator.

“We invite Lake Country residents to apply now to have a “Sidewalk Concert” on the public space adjacent to their property,” said Donn. “There will be two 20 to 30-minute concerts scheduled on Wednesday or Thursday evenings each week from late June through August. It is a significant modification to our regular programming in the parks, but it is a way we can still offer free live performances from a safe distance and for a limited audience each evening.”

Popular performers like Ben Klick, Poppa Dawg, Opera Kelowna, Cod Gone Wild, Sista B, and many more have expressed a willingness to come out to Lake Country sidewalks or driveways to provide a short set in front of a few homes so families can watch safely from the privacy of their own yard.

“Wednesday, Premier Horgan mentioned that restrictions on gatherings of 50 or more people including concerts, conventions and sporting events with a live audience are “here to stay”, so the Live! in Lake Country Sidewalk Concert series for 2020 ensures that we are providing a live performance and not a party,” said Donn.

Applications open today and close May 18th to allow for the planning and logistics time needed to consider the applicant’s location and performer availability. Each applicant must detail their plan to ensure physical distancing for the host, neighbours and performers. Lake Country residents can apply online at www.liveinlakecountry.ca.