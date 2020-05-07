BC WINE EDUCATION AND VIRTUAL TASTING SERIES

Wines of British Columbia pleased to welcome wine writer, educator and Vancouver-based Sommelier, Kurtis Kolt, as he leads a virtual BC wine educational tasting featuring Ann Sperling, Owner and Winemaker, Sperling Vineyards, and Severine Pinte, Winemaker, Le Vieux Pin Winery.

Kurtis will speak to the value of BC VQA Wine and the key elements that make BC special and worth getting in your glass. This virtual event is designed for anyone who is making, growing, selling or just drinking BC wine.

Join us online. Featured wines:

Sperling Vineyards Old Vines Riesling 2015 BC VQA Okanagan Valley

Le Vieux Pin Ava 2018 BC VQA Okanagan Valley

Sperling Vineyards Organic Pinot Noir 2017 BC VQA Okanagan Valley

Le Vieux Pin Syrah Cuvee Violette 2017 BC VQA Okanagan Valley

​​​​​ DETAILS:

DATE: May 13, 2020

TIME: 1:00 - 1:30 PM

LENGTH: 30 minutes