“Virtual Music Fest MS” 2020

Canada’s Country Music Gentleman, Ben Klick, is bringing back Music Fest MS on May 24, 2020

Inaugural “Music Fest MS” goes virtual

West Kelowna, BC’s country music gentleman, Ben Klick, and Stingray Radio’s New Country 100.7 and 103.1 are teaming up to bring back Music Fest MS on May 24th, 2020 in support of #WeChallengeMS during MS Awareness Month. This nationwide virtual movement is turning everyday acts into extraordinary actions allowing communities across the country to rally with tens of thousands of people living with MS.

The second annual event will be held as a live stream on YouTube and will feature performances by artists such as Jess Moskaluke, Aaron Goodvin, Carolyn Dawn Johnson, and Ben Klick amongst others. There will also be a message from the CEO of the MS Society of Canada, as well as various other special guest appearances and performances throughout the event. Everything starts at 1:00pm Pacific Standard Time.

“In 2018, my dad was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis; An auto-immune disease that attacks the central nervous system. When I got the news, I knew I wanted to do something to help, and that’s where the idea for Music Fest MS came in. This year, I’m taking the festival online. It’s a fun, positive, uplifting show, and the community of local businesses and music fans are all coming together!” – Ben Klick

2019 marked the first year of Music Fest MS raising a total of over $35,000 in support of Multiple Sclerosis. This made the event one of the largest, single day fundraisers in MS history. All donations for the 2020 show can be made, as well as additional information can be found at www.benklick.com/musicfestms and www.wechallengems.ca.

“Fight, Play, Feel, Live is our slogan, and I hope you can join us on May 24th for Virtual Music Fest MS for an incredible show in support of Multiple Sclerosis.” – Ben Klick

Key Messages from the MS Society of Canada:

We Challenge MS

This MS Awareness Month (May) Canadians are turning ordinary actions into the extraordinary. All to support people living with multiple sclerosis.

The current health crisis has impacted all Canadians and, for those affected by MS, it’s another uncertainty on top of an already challenging disease.

The need for resources and support programs for people affected by MS is as urgent and critical as ever.

Whether you create, stream, craft, walk, cycle, bake, or run – however you choose to act, this May, we will all challenge MS together.

Register or find more information today at www.wechallengems.ca

2) The ongoing COVID-19 health crisis has impacted all Canadians. For Canadians living with and affected by MS, it presents additional concerns on top of an already challenging disease. The need for information, resources and support remains as urgent as ever. This MS Awareness Month, #WeChallengeMS by asking Canadians to turn ordinary hobbies like baking, running or cycling, into fundraising opportunities supporting Canadians affected by MS. On Sunday, May 24, MS communities across Canada will also rally at a nationwide virtual MS Walk.

3) The global campaign for this year’s MS Awareness Month, MS Connections, focuses on building communities and connections. People living with and affected by MS may deal with isolation and loneliness on a regular basis, and such feelings can be exacerbated during this health crisis. By fundraising and participating in #WeChallengeMS, while maintaining physical distancing, Canadians can help provide a sense of community and essential support to people affected by MS while continuing to fund the research that is so fundamental to changing their lives.

For more information on #WeChallengeMS and how to participate, visit wechallengeMS.ca.

For more information on MS and COVID-19, visit https://mssociety.ca/resources/what-you-need-to-know-about-coronavirus.