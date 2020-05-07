HospitalityHustle – A virtual event in solidarity with Hospitality Industry Workers

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the hospitality industry, the BC Hospitality Foundation (BCHF) wants to help keep spirits up with a province-wide virtual event called the Hospitality Hustle. All are welcome to join in the BCHF’s FREE event, which involves engaging in physical activity of your choice and sharing your experience on social media. The event will conclude on the evening of Sunday, May 31, 2020 with an online social distancing dance party hosted by a live DJ.

Keeping social and physical distancing front of mind, we encourage participants to pick an activity – walk or run 5km, dance for an hour, skip, prance, skateboard, or bike 10km – and start training today. Please follow the advice of our medical professionals and keep your training in your neighbourhood. Then on Sunday, May 31st our entire community will virtually get their ‘hustle on’ for hospitality!

We want you to Hustle for Hospitality because we want to

Show solidarity with those owners and workers in the hospitality industry who

have lost their livelihoods

are still working hard to deliver food to frontline workers

are providing a takeout option for those who are socially isolating

Give people a healthy goal that will help keep them physically and mentally strong

Create awareness of the BCHF and other non-profit groups in British Columbia that support hospitality workers

We will encourage Hospitality Hustle participants to

Set a goal such as dancing or running 5km - the form of activity is not important; the goal is just to get moving!

Share their experience on social media under the tag #HospitalityHustle

Make it fun – wear a costume, be creative, show us your workouts

Challenge a friend anywhere in BC to join the event, or create a team and challenge others to do the same

Registration is FREE, and open to everyone. People are welcome to donate online to BCHF or one of the other groups listed below and on our website:

We will finish the Hospitality Hustle on May 31st at 7:05 pm with an online Social Distancing Dance PARTY with DJ Man About Town Ent.

Register for free HERE.

Guests who register on Eventbrite for this virtual event, post on Social Media AND tag #HospitalityHustle are automatically entered to win a prize (one of 3 x $100 gift certificates to a venue or activity of your choice!)

More information and images in this DropBox LINK

Suggested tweet: Get your hustle on for hospitality #HospitalityHustle @BCHospitalityFoundation https://tinyurl.com/y9m8akvp