2020 Canadian Screen Award winners to be announced virtually

Take a look at the schedule for the series of virtual presentations:

Monday, May 25, 2020

7 p.m. ET: Canadian Screen Awards for Broadcast News

7:30 p.m. ET: Canadian Screen Awards for Sports Programming

8 p.m. ET: Canadian Screen Awards for Documentary and Factual

Tuesday, May 26, 2020

7 p.m. ET: Canadian Screen Awards for Children’s and Youth Programming, presented by Shaw Rocket Fund

7:30 p.m. ET: Canadian Screen Awards for Lifestyle and Reality

Wednesday, May 27, 2020

7 p.m. ET: Canadian Screen Awards for Crafts in Scripted Programs

8 p.m. ET: Canadian Screen Awards for Scripted Programs and Performance

Thursday, May 28, 2020

7 p.m. ET: Canadian Screen Awards for Cinematic Arts