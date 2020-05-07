Okanagan College offers virtual info sessions, online summer sessions, $5K tuition giveaway to help ease stress for potential students

Physically distant but with a personal touch: Okanagan College is here to help.

That’s the message for students and parents who have found the COVID-19 pandemic has an extra layer of anxiety around what life will mean after high school.

“Picking a post-secondary path can be challenging at the best of times, without the added stresses of COVID-19 in the mix, so we want to ensure students know that we’re here to help,” says Andrew Hay, interim Provost and Vice President Academic at Okanagan College. “While our physical offices are closed for the time being, we want students to know they can still connect with recruitment, admissions or advising staff digitally or by phone.

The College is holding (Zoom) information sessions online as well as offering on-demand advice from recruiters and advisors via phone and email to help prospective students learn more about their programs and have their post-secondary questions answered. Based on feedback from high school counsellors and parents, the first info sessions will be happening in mid-May, dates include:

May 12 – 1 p.m.

May 13 – 4 p.m.

May 14 – 7 p.m.

More information about the sessions and any additional dates and times will be posted to www.okanagan.bc.ca/infosessions. In the meantime, prospective students can check out that page to find more information about courses and programs offered this summer and fall. They can also email chooseoc@okanagan.bc.ca to connect with a recruiter directly.

“They can get advice and get questions answered on everything from specifics about the programs they’re interested in, starting with pre-requisites all the way to the application or course registration process. We can also point them in the right direction for financial aid and awards and other supports available to them. We’re here to help.”

In addition to getting a jump on their post-secondary planning, there’s an added incentive for anyone who reaches out and connects with a recruiter on or before May 15: you will be entered into a draw for a $5,000 tuition giveaway.

The College is once again giving away a tuition credit in 2020 equal to the sum of tuition fees for the fall and winter semester of a full-time or part-time academic program. Entrants studying for a Bachelor degree, associate degree, diploma, certificate or completion of a pre-apprenticeship or apprenticeship program are eligible. Full details and conditions for the Tuition Giveaway draw are available online at www.okanagan.bc.ca/tuitiongiveaway.

Hay emphasizes that prospective students don’t have to wait until the fall to get started learning online.

The College’s two summer sessions in May-August will be delivered entirely online or via distance education this year. Recognizing that many people are new to the world of online and distance ed, the College has created a helpful guide here to explain the differences between the two delivery models.

Students can choose from an array of Business, Arts, Science and other offerings over the summer, but they may want to move fast if they plan on attending a summer session.

“We’ve seen keen interest in our Summer Session I classes, which begin on May 11,” notes Hay. “There are still some spaces available in Session 1 classes and more so in the Summer Session II offerings, which begin on July 6. We’d encourage potential and existing students to head online to explore their options and contact a recruiter to see what is available to them and get registered as soon as possible.”

The online and distance education formats means added flexibility for students in that they can tap into classes offered at any of the College’s four campuses from home. More information is available at okanagan.bc.ca/summer.

