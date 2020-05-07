Government MP’s speak to Chamber

Here is your chance to hear directly from members of the federal government in Ottawa about Covid-19 programs.

Thursday, May 14th, 2020 from 1 - 1:30pm

Join the Greater Vernon Chamber as we host federal MPs Rachel Bendayan, Parliamentary Secretary for the Minister of Small Business, and Terry Beech, the Liberal Caucus Chair for B.C. and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries.

During the virtual town hall, they will provide an overview of federal supports available to business, and they will also take questions.

Make sure the North Okanagan's voice is heard.