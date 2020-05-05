In times of crisis, everyone’s mental health needs increase. As we face an unprecedented health crisis due to COVID-19, CMHA, Vancouver-Fraser is responding as best we can to support our community’s mental health. So today we are repositioning Ride Don’t Hide as a virtual event – Ride Anytime, Anywhere.

Dr. Bonnie Henry stated that we still need to go outdoors and to breathe in fresh air. Being physically active is key to mental health. Cycling is a perfect physical activity with natural social-distancing. So from today to June 30, you can ride anytime, anywhere – and self-isolate – to support critical mental health services in Vancouver-Fraser.

Ride Anytime, Anywhere gives us an opportunity to work together for something good, while being apart.