Sports
May 1 - Jun 20 12:00 PM - 11:45 PM

Virtual Walk to End ALS

Where
Online - Online, Vancouver, BC View Map
When
The ALS Society needs your support to raise funds for therapies, equipment, and much more. Full details 

Ages
All ages
Website
http://www.alsbc.ca
Contact
1-800-708-3228 (ALS Society of BC)

The ALS Society needs your support to raise funds for therapies, equipment, and much more - including a cure! Although we can’t walk together this year, we’re coming together virtually to show our support for the Walk to End ALS! ALL Walks across the province will be an online experience in light of recent events. Walk for those who cannot walk for themselves. Join in Saturday June 20 - the day before Global ALS Awareness Day! Register online at alsbc.ca