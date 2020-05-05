IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s – Walk Online

Each year, 25,000 more Canadians are diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

By 2031, close to a million Canadians will have dementia. Join the IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s online on Sunday, May 31st to help raise urgently needed funds and support for people living with dementia.

At the Alzheimer Society of B.C., we know connection is so important – particularly at a time when people feel so isolated. Join us and all the Alzheimer Societies across Canada on Sunday, May 31, for the IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s - online.

Broadcast live from 9 a.m. PDT at walkforalzheimers.ca and on the Alzheimer Society of B.C. Facebook page, the online event can be accessed from anywhere that has an internet connection. You can stream the Walk live, while joining in the fun from your living room, backyard or balcony.