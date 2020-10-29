Global Edmonton supports: Little Warriors Be Brave Luncheon
Join us on October 29 for the 8th Annual Be Brave Luncheon featuring Leah Parsons as keynote speaker and a performance by the Melisizwe Brothers.
This year the speakers and performers will bring inspiring messages of hope and courage. We hope you will join us and make a difference in the lives of children who have been sexually abused. Tickets and details can be found at littlewarriors.ca.