Other
Oct 29 11:30 AM - 1:30 PM

Global Edmonton supports: Little Warriors Be Brave Luncheon

Where
Edmonton Convention Centre - View Map
When
Add to Calendar 29-10-2020 11:30 29-10-2020 13:30 America/Toronto Global Edmonton supports: Little Warriors Be Brave Luncheon

Join us on October 29 for the 8th Annual Be Brave Luncheon featuring Leah Parsons as keynote speaker and a performance by the Melisizwe Brothers.This year the speakers and performers will bring inspiring messages of hope and courage. We hope you will join us and make a difference in the lives of children who have… Full details 

 Edmonton Convention Centre - DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Website
http://littlewarriors.ca

Join us on October 29 for the 8th Annual Be Brave Luncheon featuring Leah Parsons as keynote speaker and a performance by the Melisizwe Brothers.

This year the speakers and performers will bring inspiring messages of hope and courage. We hope you will join us and make a difference in the lives of children who have been sexually abused. Tickets and details can be found at littlewarriors.ca.