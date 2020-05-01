Sports
May 1 - May 31 9:00 AM - 10:00 PM

Global Edmonton supports #WeChallengeMS

Where
No Location Given
When
Add to Calendar 01-05-2020 09:00 31-05-2020 22:00 America/Toronto Global Edmonton supports #WeChallengeMS

This May, during MS Awareness Month, I Challenge MS grows into #WeChallengeMS, a nationwide movement turning people's ordinary hobbies and passions into extraordinary actions. Choose any action you can imagine to challenge MS, and know that this May, #WeChallengeMS together. 

