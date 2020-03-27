There are several approaches you can take to land a job, the question is, are any of them working for you? No matter what stage you’re at in your job search, it takes a lot to get noticed by employers.

In this session, we’ll help you uncover strategies that you need to land a job and give examples and tips on how to make effective use of social media for your online search. We’ll also present the different workshops and programs that are available to you to get you market ready.

To access our free services, you must first attend this Jump Start Your Job Search Express workshop, any Tuesday or Friday from 2:00 PM - 3:30 PM.

Please note: This workshop is offered as an online, live streaming webinar and is open to anyone in Quebec. Limited spaces available.

Register here >>>http://bit.ly/jsyjsonline

Interested, but need more info? Call us at 514-878-9788.