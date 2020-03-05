Other
Jun 16 - Jun 18 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM

Provincial 55+ Games

Various locations throughout Prince Albert - Various locations throughout Prince Albert, Prince Albert, SK View Map
Due to COVID-19, the Saskatchewan Senior Fitness Association 2020 55+ Provincial Games are cancelled. They have been rescheduled for July 2021 in Prince Albert. 

 Various locations throughout Prince Albert - Various locations throughout Prince Albert, Prince Albert, SK Saskatchewan Senior Fitness Association regina.sport@ssfa.ca
55+
http://www.ssfa.ca/districts/regina_sport_district
regina.sport@ssfa.ca (306) 545-2148 (Saskatchewan Senior Fitness Association)

