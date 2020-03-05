Provincial 55+ Games

Due to COVID-19, the Saskatchewan Senior Fitness Association 2020 55+ Provincial Games are cancelled. They have been rescheduled for July 2021 in Prince Albert. Get daily local headlines and alerts Full detailsVarious locations throughout Prince Albert - Various locations throughout Prince Albert, Prince Albert, SK Saskatchewan Senior Fitness Association regina.sport@ssfa.ca DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
