26-03-2020 09:00

19-06-2020 15:00

America/Toronto

Regina 55+ District Games

Due to COVID-19, the Saskatchewan Senior Fitness Association – Regina Sports District is postponing its spring 2020 55+ District Games. We hope to reschedule the events for this fall. Get daily local headlines and alerts Full details →

Various locations throughout the City - Various locations throughout the City, Regina, SK

Saskatchewan Senior Fitness Association - Regina Sport District

robertafrench@sasktel.net

