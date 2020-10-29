630 CHED – 8th Annual Be Brave Luncheon

On October 29 join 630 CHED at the 8th Annual Be Brave Luncheon featuring Leah Parsons as keynote speaker and a performance by the Melisizwe Brothers. Full detailsEdmonton Convention Centre - DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
This year the speakers and performers will bring inspiring messages of hope and courage. We hope you will join us and make a difference in the lives of children who have been sexually abused.
Tickets and details at littlewarriors.ca