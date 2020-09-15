630 CHED welcomes Herb Alpert & Lani Hall to the Myer Horowitz Theatre on Tuesday, September 15.

Herb Alpert and his wife, the Grammy award-winning vocalist Lani Hall, and their gifted band - Michael Shapiro on drums, Hussain Jiffry on bass and Bill Cantos on piano - perform an eclectic set, covering some of Herb and Lani's classics from their Tijuana Brass and Brasil '66 days to Cole Porter, The Beatles and improvisational jazz tunes. The show features a multi-media experience with a large video screen projecting classic moments and rare footage from Herb & Lani’s music careers.

