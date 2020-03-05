MASK at the Movies – July 24th 2020

The Vibrant Vine Winery and M.A.S.K. (Musical Actors and Singers of Kelowna) are thrilled to present MASK in "MASK at the Movies" - an evening of songs from all your favorite movies. From Cats to Ocean’s Eleven to Dirty Dancing, this group masterfully performs a wide variety of genres with wonderful choreography that you won't want to miss! Doors open at 6:30 pm - Show starts at 7:00 pm. Tickets include a welcome drink and a snack. No outside food or chairs permitted.