STEP INTO SPRING – HANDMADE MARKET

*** ARTISAN VENDORS *** CONCESSION *** 'NEW TO YOU' BOUTIQUE - Preowned Dance Costumes and Shoes ***

ENTERTAINMENT PROVIDED BY DANCERS FROM Step on Stage Dance Company.

Admission: $2.00, Children (12 and under) Free.

Come and join us for our "Shop and Hop". It's a handmade market with entertainment provided by our dancers at Step On Stage Dance Company. Enjoy some freshly baked mini cinis (mini cinnamon buns) and other yummy treats - stay for lunch! Shop at our unique vendor booths with handmade soaps, pottery, jewellery, beeswax wraps and many other artisans. As well as a honey producer with many flavours of lip balms and products such as bbq sauces, mustards and jellies. Dancers can shop at our "New to You" boutique of gently preowned shoes and costumes to reduce the cost of replacing outgrown equipment right before competition and recital time of year.

sosdancefundraising@gmail.com