Music
May 30 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Vibes at the Vine 2020 – Apollo Agua

Where
The Vibrant Vine - 3240 Pooley Road, Kelowna, BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 30-05-2020 13:00 30-05-2020 16:00 America/Toronto Vibes at the Vine 2020 – Apollo Agua

From Acoustic vibes to vibrant electric loops, Apollo brings a tune that uplifts the soul and warms the heart. Come and check out this amazing artist. Get daily local headlines and alerts Full details 

 The Vibrant Vine - 3240 Pooley Road, Kelowna, BC Camille fbmanager@thevibrantvine.com DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Website
http://www.thevibrantvine.com
Contact
fbmanager@thevibrantvine.com 7784784153 (Camille)

From Acoustic vibes to vibrant electric loops, Apollo brings a tune that uplifts the soul and warms the heart. Come and check out this amazing artist.