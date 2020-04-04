04-04-2020 14:00

04-04-2020 17:00

America/Toronto

SUPERVISED I.Q. TESTING SESSION

MENSA is an international, non-profit society for people who score among the top 2% of the general population on a standardized IQ test. The cost is $90.00, or $70.00 for students. If you are interested in attending this session, phone Tim at 306-242-7408 or email trf674@usask.ca