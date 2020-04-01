SENIORS TECH BUDDY - Seniors learn technology with high school students.

10:00am to 11:00am - Internet Fraud and Safety Presentation

11:15am to 12:15pm - Student Support (one on one help with technology)

COST $10.00, To Register, Phone 306-652-2255, TRANSPORTATION IS AVAILABLE FOR THOSE IN NEED!

306-652-2255 www.scoa.ca www.saskatooncaregiver.ca