FAMILY JUSTICE SERVICES offers a Parenting After Separation & Divorce Program

SATURDAYS: April 4th, April 25th, May 2nd, May 23rd, June 13th, and July 11th - 9:00am to 4:00pm.

TUESDAYS: April 7th, May 5th, June 9th, and July 14th - 9:00am to 4:00pm.

WEDNESDAY/THURSDAYS: June 17th and June 18th - 6:00 to 9:00pm.

TOPICS OF DISCUSSION: Options for Resolving Disputes and Stages of Separation and Divorce - Presentation of the various stages, losses, and changes experienced by separating or divorcing couples. Discussion of the options available for dispute resolution. Information on Child Support Guidelines. Children's Reaction to Separation/Divorce - Discussion of how children may react at different developmental ages. Video presentation in which children talk about their personal experience of separation and/or divorce. Challenges to Parenting Post Separation/Divorce - Presentation on changing family structures and roles. Emphasis on communication and keeping children out of the middle of parental conflict. Discussion video.

REGISTRATION IS MANDATORY. There is no fee for these sessions. TO REGISTER FOR THESE SESSIONS CALL Toll Free 1-877-964-5501 or 306-964-4401 in Saskatoon. LOCATION: Will be advised when you register. CLASSES ARE FOR ADULTS ONLY - NO CHILD CARE IS PROVIDED. Due to allergies we request all facilities remain scent free.