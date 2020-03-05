On Saturday, May 9, 2020 from 6-9 p.m., please join us at our first ever CorkForknLearn (try saying that 10 times!), as we fine dine, drink wine and raise money at our silent auction for student bursaries and scholarships. There will also be funducation events happening throughout the evening where you can learn about how soil impacts the flavour of the wine and partake in an analytical and sensory comparison tasting in the BCBTAC Sensory Lab. We welcome everyone age 19+ to this exciting new event for the South Okanagan area.