Theatre Under the Stars presents a ‘Summer of Love’ with Disney’s Beauty and the Beast and Hello, Dolly!

Theatre Under the Stars (TUTS) invites audiences to a summer of love with Disney’s Beauty and the Beast and Hello, Dolly! on alternate evenings from July 4–August 29, 2020, at Stanley Park’s Malkin Bowl. Celebrating a milestone 80 years in Stanley Park, TUTS’ 2020 season offers two Broadway blockbuster musicals: an enchanting tale of true love as a small-town girl with big dreams wins the heart of a Beast, and a delightful story about a charming — but meddlesome — matchmaker who ultimately finds her own perfect match. Two-show subscription packs are on sale now through May 1. Best seats to both shows are just $80 for adults and $50 for children and youths. Subscriptions can be purchased at tuts.ca or by calling 1-877-840-0457.