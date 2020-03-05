The BC Outdoors Show

The first ever BC Outdoors Show is coming to the Chilliwack Heritage Park from April 17-19, 2020! Brought to you by BC Outdoors Magazine, Pacific Yachting and Sportsman Channel Canada. Three trusted brands bring together the best in hunting, fishing, boating, ATV and outdoor adventure. This event packed weekend includes an awesome line up of personalities from Sportsman Channel including: Amanda Lynn Mayhew from That Hunting Girl, Jeff Coyle from Descendants of the North, Dean Trumbley of Bushnell’s Trigger Effect, Paul Beasley from Canada in the Rough and many more leading names in the industry. There are also family friendly demos like "Iron Fly" competition hosted by Greg Keenan of Fly Fishing Insider Podcast, casting pond, cooking demos, ATV Spring F2F Conference, VIP beer garden party and more! LOTS of parking available by donation. For a special rate on advanced tickets, go to www.bcoutdoorsshow.com