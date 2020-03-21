Event
33rd Annual Moonlight Run

CASA - 230 8 St South, Lethbridge, Alberta View Map
All ages
http://www.moonlightrun.com/
shawn@runnersoul.com (Shawn Pinder)

The 33rd Annual Moonlight Run offers a great evening of activity with family and friends for a good cause!

The event includes a 6 km walk/run and a 10 km run, heading down 3rd Avenue into the river valley, and back up to cross the finish line at CASA.

Featuring musical performances from the Blood Tribe Traveling Horse Group Drummers, Global Drums, Lethbridge Community Taiko Drummers, Lethbridge Fire Department Pipe Band and the Lethbridge Legion Pipe Band, this event is one to not be missed!

Proceeds from this year's event go to support the South Alberta Lions Walk for Dog Guides and a variety of other organizations.