630 CHED – Green Shirt Day

630 CHED is proud to support Green Shirt Day on April 7th, 2020.

On April 7, 2018, Humboldt Broncos defenceman Logan Boulet succumbed to his injuries. His parents, Bernadine and Toby Boulet offered to donate his organs so that six lives could live on.

This special day is meant to raise awareness of organ donation and register organ donors across Canada. Championed by the parents of Logan Boulet, a young hockey player on the Humboldt Broncos became an organ donor after the terrible bus crash that took his and 15 other lives.

We hope you join us in this movement of hope and inspiration by wearing green or a hockey jersey on April 7.

For more information on this day and how to register, click here.