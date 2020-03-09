Event
Mar 9 - May 12 7:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Art Exhibit: THIS SCORCHED EARTH – Louisa Ferguson

Where
St. Thomas More College (University of Saskatchewan) - 1437 College Drive, Saskatoon, View Map
When
Add to Calendar 09-03-2020 19:00 12-05-2020 17:00 America/Toronto Art Exhibit: THIS SCORCHED EARTH – Louisa Ferguson

OPENING RECEPTION: Friday, March 13th, 7:00 to 9:00pm.  EXHIBITION: Friday, March 13th through May 12th.Visit us online: stmcollege.ca/gallery          louiseaferguson.com          306-380-5310 Get daily local headlines and alerts Full details 

 St. Thomas More College (University of Saskatchewan) - 1437 College Drive, Saskatoon, DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513

OPENING RECEPTION: Friday, March 13th, 7:00 to 9:00pm.  EXHIBITION: Friday, March 13th through May 12th.

Visit us online: stmcollege.ca/gallery          louiseaferguson.com          306-380-5310