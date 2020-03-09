Art Exhibit: THIS SCORCHED EARTH – Louisa Ferguson
- St. Thomas More College (University of Saskatchewan) - 1437 College Drive, Saskatoon, View Map
OPENING RECEPTION: Friday, March 13th, 7:00 to 9:00pm. EXHIBITION: Friday, March 13th through May 12th.Visit us online: stmcollege.ca/gallery louiseaferguson.com 306-380-5310
OPENING RECEPTION: Friday, March 13th, 7:00 to 9:00pm. EXHIBITION: Friday, March 13th through May 12th.
Visit us online: stmcollege.ca/gallery louiseaferguson.com 306-380-5310