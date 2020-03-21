Aglow Central Winnipeg

Wpg Central Aglow Lighthouse has invited Pastor Annette Freeman to share her story of God’s Grace and power in her life. Annette has served as a hospital Chaplain due to a miraculous chain of events. You will come to know that God makes a way. Date Sat. March 21, at 1:00 P.M. Place Best Western Inn & Suites, 1714 Pembina Hwy. Cost $8.00 cash at the door. Enjoy a time of food, music, prayer and friendship with people who love Jesus. Please register by contacting Marion at 204-736-2341 or dnmklass@mymts.net. We are wheelchair accessible. Come and bring a friend. All are welcome.