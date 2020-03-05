Community Open House Forum
How can we help? On March 26 we are hosting a Community Open House Forum. Come down to our Learning Centre and share your thoughts on how we can better serve our community. Register today! If you are unable to attend on March 26. Please get in contact with us to share your thoughts. info@ldamanitoba.org
- Ages
- All ages
- Website
- http://www.ldamanitoba.org
- Contact
- nkerslake@ldamanitoba.org 204-774-1821 (Learning Disabilities Association of Manitoba)
